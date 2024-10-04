 
Pregnant Princess Beatrice makes first appearance since big news

Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

October 04, 2024

Princess Beatrice recently made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, Princess Beatrice attended a charity event at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

During her outing, Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, wore a velvet dress that highlighted her baby bump.

Beatrice was all smiles as she engaged with guests and spoke about the importance of supporting the arts. The event was attended by various notable figures, including artists and philanthropists.

The princess's appearance comes just weeks after the announcement of her pregnancy, which sent waves of happiness through the royal family.

Buckingham Palace made announcement on the behalf of Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The palace stated, "Her Royal Highess Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna."

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," it further stated.

