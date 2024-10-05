The Beatles gear to celebrate 60th anniversary of album 'A Hard Day's Night'

The Beatles just revealed their plans for October 19, National Album Day!

For the unversed, National Album Day was declared on 2018, for each year, a series of classic records are re-released for the occasion.

The legendary band is set to reissue their third album, A Hard Day’s Night, celebrating the project’s 60th anniversary and marking the event too.

This year, the theme for the collection of albums for October 19 revolves around Great British Bands, making the Hey Jude hitmakers the perfect match.

Other albums that would also be reissued on the special occasion, include Suede’s Dog Man Star, Shotters Nation by Babyshambles, The Man Who by Travis, Dire Straits’ Making Movies and The Rolling Stones’ Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out!

Previously, other renowned artists who have also supported National Album Day, are Kylie Minogue, Joy Crookes, Sharleen Spiteri, Lewis Capaldi, Mark Ronson, La Roux, Elbow, Paloma Faith, Blossoms, Alice Cooper, Novelist, Tom Odell, Mahalia, Toyah Willcox and Jazzie B. Last year Gabrielle, Declan McKenna, Tricky, Nuno Bettencourt, Shola Ama and The Corrs.