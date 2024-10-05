Photo: Heidi Klum shares 'best' Halloween advice to fans

Heidi Klum, who is known for her spooky Halloween outfits, shared two cents on this year’s festival preparations.

The actress recently has a confessional with People Magazine during which she weighed in on her Halloween dos and don'ts.

She began the chat by urging fans to start putting up those spooky decorations as the spooky season has started.

"Now is the time," Heidi said.

"I'm really into spider webs, so I love them inside of the house and outside of the house,” the actress also admitted.

She went on to mention, “Everything will be webbed in here, from the chandeliers to the trees — like, you have to go through a lot of webbing in the house.”

Further detailing several decoration ideas, the judge of America’s Got Talent noted, "Or when you come to the front door, this ghost thing starts moving, and we have things popping up, hands coming out of the ground," adding, "I like all of that stuff."

"I think planning [is important]. I think a lot of people just wait, and then they're like, 'Oh, it's Halloween. What am I going to do?' " Heidi suggested before signing off from the chat.