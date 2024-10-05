Ashton Kutcher's friend choices come under the scanner

Ashton Kutcher is reportedly in limbo. Sources describe he is "terrified" after another friend of his turned out to be an alleged criminal.



His reputation, insiders say, was already battered after he defended his That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, a convicted rapist.

Now, attention was again drawn to his seemingly 'poor' friendship choices after his links with Sean 'Diddy' Combs resurfaced.

“Ashton needs to pick his friends better,” a tipster tattled to In Touch. “The spotlight has turned on him for reveling in his relationships with a couple of Hollywood’s most notorious stars. He’s going to have a tough time salvaging his career after this Diddy mess!”

What is worst, sources say is the father-of-two admission that he attended one of the arrested rap mogul's parties.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” he jokingly said in an interview in 2019. His remarks are reportedly coming back to haunt him because these parties, which Sean called 'Freak Offs,' are under the scanner for alleged abuse.

“If Ashton saw — or worse — participated in any of this stuff, it would sound the death knell of his career, which has already hit a lull after his defense of Danny,” the mole squealed. “The word is he’s terrified he’ll show up on Diddy’s videotapes!”