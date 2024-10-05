Saoirse Ronan recalls failed 'Harry Potter' audition

Saoirse Ronan, known for many hit roles, shared that she tried to join the Harry Potter franchise but was sent back from the gates of Hogwarts.



What she meant was that she gave an audition for a role in the fantasy series; however, her performance seemingly failed to impress the makers.

Recalling the experience, the Academy nominee said the rejection still carried a mark in her mind.

"There are things that you’ll pass on, and then they come out, and you think, “Oh, God, that was a misstep on my part,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Show.

"The one that stayed with me over the years was… I didn’t say no to it, I just didn’t get the part. I lost again – it’s a running theme for me," the Outrun star continued.

Sharing the details about the role, Saoirse said, "But I had gone up for Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter years ago," adding, "It was like the Irish character, so they got everyone Irish in, like half Ireland, to come and audition."

"I knew I wasn’t going to get it because I was too young, but I got to read out a scene that was going to be in Harry Potter, and it was the coolest thing ever," the 30-year-old concluded.

Evanna Lynch ultimately played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter universe.