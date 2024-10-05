 
Geo News

Saoirse Ronan recalls failed 'Harry Potter' audition

Saoirse Ronan says the rejection weighs heavily on her mind

By
Web Desk
|

October 05, 2024

Saoirse Ronan recalls failed Harry Potter audition
Saoirse Ronan recalls failed 'Harry Potter' audition

Saoirse Ronan, known for many hit roles, shared that she tried to join the Harry Potter franchise but was sent back from the gates of Hogwarts.

What she meant was that she gave an audition for a role in the fantasy series; however, her performance seemingly failed to impress the makers.

Recalling the experience, the Academy nominee said the rejection still carried a mark in her mind. 

Saoirse Ronan recalls failed Harry Potter audition

"There are things that you’ll pass on, and then they come out, and you think, “Oh, God, that was a misstep on my part,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Show.

"The one that stayed with me over the years was… I didn’t say no to it, I just didn’t get the part. I lost again – it’s a running theme for me," the Outrun star continued.

Sharing the details about the role, Saoirse said, "But I had gone up for Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter years ago," adding, "It was like the Irish character, so they got everyone Irish in, like half Ireland, to come and audition."

"I knew I wasn’t going to get it because I was too young, but I got to read out a scene that was going to be in Harry Potter, and it was the coolest thing ever," the 30-year-old concluded.

Evanna Lynch ultimately played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter universe.

Top star 'restless' after 'Diddy' tape offered to media
Top star 'restless' after 'Diddy' tape offered to media
Joel Kinnaman sounds off on 'Peacemaker' return
Joel Kinnaman sounds off on 'Peacemaker' return
Ashton Kutcher's friend choices come under the scanner
Ashton Kutcher's friend choices come under the scanner
Keith Urban hopes daughter can 'keep balance' amid her runway debut
Keith Urban hopes daughter can 'keep balance' amid her runway debut
Heidi Klum shares 'best' Halloween advice to fans
Heidi Klum shares 'best' Halloween advice to fans
Led Zeppelin bassist, John Paul names Jimmy Page's 'high point' album
Led Zeppelin bassist, John Paul names Jimmy Page's 'high point' album
Kate Middleton hails Britain sailing into America's Cup final
Kate Middleton hails Britain sailing into America's Cup final
Justin Bieber wants to break cycle after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trauma: Source
Justin Bieber wants to break cycle after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trauma: Source