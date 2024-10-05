Donne Kelce shares the price of Jason, Travis Kelce’s fame

Donne Kelce candidly shared insight into the struggle of being a mom to renowned children.

In an interview with Glamour, the publication inquired to Donne Kelce about how the fame of her boys, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, has impacted her life.

“We can’t go anywhere, really,” the mother of two NFL’s champions responded by highlighting the struggle of being famous.

Moreover, she shared, “If we want to do something, you have to rent out the restaurant or the movie theater or whatever, I do get to sneak away every once in a while, and we go to places that nobody knows where they are.”

Additionally, Donne mentions her failed attempts, she tried not to get the public’s attention and told the publication, "I've tried everything. I've tried sunglasses, but I'm just so tall and big, it's hard not to notice me walk by.”

Meanwhile, she went on to say, "I'm grateful that people know who I am, and most of them are very, very respectful. It's like, 'We love your children,' what mom doesn't want to hear that?"

Before concluding, Donne lauded, "Travis is a good uncle, and Jason's a great dad, and it's just very heartwarming to know that they have that within them to be very nurturing, very kind, very gentle—especially with girls."

For those unversed, Jason tied the knot with Kylie Kelce, with whom he is sharing three daughters. While Travis is dating songstress Taylor Swift.

