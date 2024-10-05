Keith Urban admits opting for 'percolating caffeinated vibes' for his songs

Keith Urban just lets it roll!

The country music icon opened up about his rather strict physical fitness routine however, he does not opt for the traditional cardio. Instead, he uses the stage for that.

"I love the adrenaline of a live show. I love that I get to do two hours of solid cardio on stage," he told PEOPLE magazine in an exclusive conversation.

The GO HOME W U singer continued, "I ain't walking into a gym to do two hours of cardio. I promise you that, like ever, but I’ll do it here effortlessly and end up in really great shape."

The 56-year-old mentioned candidly that performing and strumming his guitar is the favorite type of cardio that he performs.

"I’ve got a 10-pound plank of wood around my neck, and I’m singing," he revealed, adding, "I love the physicality of what I get to do and how I get to do it."

Urban also discussed his performance on October 4, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, kicking off a 10-date limited engagement inside BleauLive Theater.

The Somebody Like You crooner mentioned his plans to play popular hits and as well as incorporate new songs that includes the incredibly catchy, Chuck Taylors.

"I love any sort of exhilarating, bristling, percolating caffeinated vibe," Urban said of the song, adding, "and Chuck's definitely got that."