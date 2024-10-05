Anne Hathaway announces return 'to Genovia' for 'The Princess Diaries 3'

Anne Hathaway just announced she is returning “back to Genovia!"

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress reacted to the news of The Princess Diaries 3 officially happening in a new Instagram video.

Taking to her official social media platform, the Devil Wears Prada star posted the reaction video just a few hours after director, Adele Lim gave a confirmation to Variety that the third installment of the audience-favorite movie was under works.

In the video, Hathaway can be seen spending time in the sun as she held up one finger saying, “One,” followed by a clip of her from the first film saying, “Shut up.”

The video then cut to the second part of the reaction where the actress held up two fingers saying, “Two,” and then the part of the 2004 installment where Hathaway’s onscreen grandmother, Julie Andrews can be heard saying, “Shut up!”

In the ending seconds of the video, Hathaway, having an ear-to-ear grin on her face, then held up three fingers saying, “Three,” before adding, “Shut up,” and then proceeded to display her excitement.

“Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues,” Hathaway captioned her upload.