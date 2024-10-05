Prince Harry treading 'very difficult' line between celebrity and royalty

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles younger son Prince Harry is treading ‘very difficult line between celebrity and royalty still.’



Royal expert Richard Eden made these remarks while analyzing Prince Harry's trajectory during his trip to the southern region of Africa on Palace Confidential.

Eden said, “Harry is treading this very difficult line between celebrity and royalty still…he looked very dignified in Lesotho but it’s a country he’s got a lot of connection with.

"But back in America, he's still tried to play the royal jester, the joker when he goes on these talk shows."

The royal expert went on claiming, “I think his brother would never do anything like that or if he did it would be much more controlled.”

"I suspect that Harry is still desperately searching for some kind of role,” Eden continued amid claims that Archie and Lilibet doting father is expected to focus on his philanthropic work after struggling in Hollywood.

Earlier, Harry said during his visit to South Africa, “I’ve made it one of my life’s missions to create a platform for young voices, and we have seen time and time again that young voices, when they are listened to, have the solutions” underscoring the critical importance of youth involvement to deliver tangible results.