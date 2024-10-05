 
Naomi Campbell owns up to charity mishap amid 'financial misconduct' scandal

Naomi Campbell was a trustee in the charity organization, 'Fashion For Relief'

October 05, 2024

Naomi Campbell just owned up to a mishap.

The supermodel’s shortcomings as a trustee for her charity, Fashion For Relief, was addressed as the 54-year-old icon was scrutinized after a Charity Commission probe revealed that only a fraction of the funds raised actually went to the intended causes.

Campbell’s charity initiative, that was taken in 2005, was subsequently dissolved earlier this year.

As the I Feel Pretty star’s spokesperson spoke to The Guardian, he said that Campbell "acknowledges and accepts her accountability" as a trustee.

They further clarified that although she "may not have been as actively engaged in the charity's day-to-day operations as she should have been", she had "never engaged in any form of financial misconduct.”

Additionally, a statement was also released on Naomi Campbell’s behalf that read, "For over three decades, [Campbell] has dedicated herself tirelessly to charitable causes, always with the sole intention of helping others and never for personal gain.”

“Naomi has never received payment for her involvement with Fashion for Relief, nor has she billed any personal expenses to the organization," it further clarified.

