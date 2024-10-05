Rosario Dawson dishes on her 'biggest roles' during LA Comic Con appearance

Actress Rosario Dawson kicked off the first day of LA Comic Con, which was being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The event was marketed as three days of comics, gaming, cosplay, anime and pop culture, as per its website.

According to Daily Mail, The Rent star had a meet-and-greet with her adoring fans, where she signed autographs and posed for pictures before moving on to the next event.

Moreover, the actress then took to the stage as part of Spotlight On: Rosario Dawson, where she dished on some of her biggest and most impactful roles, and what they have meant to her and the fans over the years.

Among the more beloved characters she has played include Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, as well as Claire Temple in Daredevil and Luke Cage, as per the outlet.



Additionally, the character of Ahsoka has long played out in the Star Wars universe, first appearing in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), followed by a number of animated TV shows.

Furthermore, all of that came before Dawson first stepped into the role for the second season of the hit series The Mandalorian (2020), which is a creation of Jon Favreau.

In this regard, as per WPVI TV, the New York City native shared on stage, “I remember I met our Princess Leia, our Carrie Fisher, at a con in Chicago, and seeing how the fans were with her — and you know, I'd done some readings with Mark Hamill.”

Meanwhile, Dawson went on to share more stories of her long relationship with Star Wars as a fan and as a performer, as per the publication's reports.

It is worth mentioning that the actress has also starred as the fearless nurse, Claire Temple, in several Marvel TV series, including Daredevil (2015–2016), Jessica Jones (2015), Luke Cage (2016-2018), Iron Fist (2017) and The Defenders (2017).