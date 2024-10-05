 
Geo News

Rosario Dawson dishes on her 'biggest roles' during LA Comic Con appearance

Rosario Dawson opens up about her 'biggest and impactful roles' during an appearance at L.A Comic Con

By
Web Desk
|

October 05, 2024

Rosario Dawson dishes on her biggest roles during LA Comic Con appearance
Rosario Dawson dishes on her 'biggest roles' during LA Comic Con appearance

Actress Rosario Dawson kicked off the first day of LA Comic Con, which was being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The event was marketed as three days of comics, gaming, cosplay, anime and pop culture, as per its website.

According to Daily Mail, The Rent star had a meet-and-greet with her adoring fans, where she signed autographs and posed for pictures before moving on to the next event.

Moreover, the actress then took to the stage as part of Spotlight On: Rosario Dawson, where she dished on some of her biggest and most impactful roles, and what they have meant to her and the fans over the years.

Among the more beloved characters she has played include Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, as well as Claire Temple in Daredevil and Luke Cage, as per the outlet.

Additionally, the character of Ahsoka has long played out in the Star Wars universe, first appearing in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), followed by a number of animated TV shows.

Furthermore, all of that came before Dawson first stepped into the role for the second season of the hit series The Mandalorian (2020), which is a creation of Jon Favreau.

In this regard, as per WPVI TV, the New York City native shared on stage, “I remember I met our Princess Leia, our Carrie Fisher, at a con in Chicago, and seeing how the fans were with her — and you know, I'd done some readings with Mark Hamill.”

Meanwhile, Dawson went on to share more stories of her long relationship with Star Wars as a fan and as a performer, as per the publication's reports. 

It is worth mentioning that the actress has also starred as the fearless nurse, Claire Temple, in several Marvel TV series, including Daredevil (2015–2016), Jessica Jones (2015), Luke Cage (2016-2018), Iron Fist (2017) and The Defenders (2017).

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker take drastic measures to protect baby Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker take drastic measures to protect baby Rocky
Justin Bieber reflects on his battle with drug addiction
Justin Bieber reflects on his battle with drug addiction
Meghan Markle, Harry's friend breaks silence over speculations royal couple leading 'separate lives'
Meghan Markle, Harry's friend breaks silence over speculations royal couple leading 'separate lives'
Lana Del Rey's husband Jeremy Dufrene's joke about ex wife surprises tourists
Lana Del Rey's husband Jeremy Dufrene's joke about ex wife surprises tourists
Mamie Laverock marks 'When Calls The Heart' reunion post balcony fall recovery
Mamie Laverock marks 'When Calls The Heart' reunion post balcony fall recovery
Charli XCX confirms star-studded lineup for new 'Brat' album version
Charli XCX confirms star-studded lineup for new 'Brat' album version
Kaya Jones claims 'no one listened' when she spoke against ' P Diddy'
Kaya Jones claims 'no one listened' when she spoke against ' P Diddy'
Jason Momoa sweetly reacts to girlfriend Adria Arjona's snap
Jason Momoa sweetly reacts to girlfriend Adria Arjona's snap