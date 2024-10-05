 
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take major step for King Charles, Prince Andrew's reconciliation

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice share close bond with King Charles despite monarch's rift with Prince Andrew

October 05, 2024

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have taken a major step to bring their father and uncle King Charles closer together yet again.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, the royal sisters are eager to bring King Charles’ clan back together, and especially want the monarch to mend fences with their father Prince Andrew.

The insiders told the outlet, “The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences. But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard.”

The tipster went on to claim amid King Charles and Andrew’s feud “Beatrice and Eugenie love their father, and of course want to believe him.”

“They don’t want him to have to leave his home, a place where they all shared so many happy times.”

King Charles and Andrew are currently at odds over Royal Lodge residence as the monarch wants him to move out of it, where the Duke of York is currently residing.

