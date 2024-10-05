Pink celebrates daughter's 'authentic self' during theater night out

Pink got excited over her and her daughter Willow's recent theater night out.

The 45-year-old singer posted behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram of her theater “obsessed” daughter Willow meeting and dancing with the cast of The Great Gatsby as the pair saw the Broadway musical together at Broadway Theatre in New York City.

In one video Pink’s Willow performed one of the dance routines in the production along with the cast, as she faced them with her back turned to the camera, punching her arms in the air and kicking up her legs.

Moreover, the So What singer’s daughter was dressed in the theme of The Great Gatsby for the night, as she wore a long, one-shoulder velvet burgundy dress and had her short hair in 1920s style waves for the theater visit.

After finishing the routine, the cast members clapped as Pink, who appeared to have also met the cast, could be heard laughing behind the camera.



In this regard, the Lady Marmalade hitmaker wrote in caption, “As a mother, I am happy as long as my kids are being their authentic selves, and they’re not a holes. I am under no illusion that any of this is easy.”

Additionally, Pink shared about Willow, “And being able to take her and expose her to this artform that lives? Great Gatsby? Jeremy Jordan? She is obsessed.”

In regards to this, she added about their theater visit, “I am so in awe of people that even want this. It is such hard work, dedication, sacrifice … Thank you to everyone at @bwaygatsby for showing my daughter that the best of the best not only reached the top, but they also can remain the best humans as well.”

While concluding the post, Pink stated, “Tonight was generosity personified. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Absolute artistry and talent. I am an awe. She is in shock.”

Furthermore, the singer also posted photos of Willow posing with Jeremy Jordan, who plays Jay Gatsby in the musical, a solo shot of her standing by a wall of theater posters, her talking to one of the crew onstage and the pair smiling together in a selfie taken from their seats in the theater.