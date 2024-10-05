Justin Bieber's unsupervised partying with Sean 'Diddy' Combs raise concerns

Insiders claim that Justin Bieber should have never been allowed to party with rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs as a teenager.

Bieber was reportedly "thrown to the wolves" by spending unsupervised time with Diddy, according to report by the Daily Mail.

Diddy, who was arrested last month, is facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Over 50 witnesses and victims have come forward to testify against the 54-year-old music mogul.

This have raised concerns about the environment Bieber was exposed to during that time. A source told the outlet that the Baby hitmaker "should never have been allowed to party with Diddy or anyone else when he was a teen."

During a 2011 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Bieber was asked what he does with Diddy when they hang out as friends.

However, before Bieber could answer Diddy interjected saying, "He knows better than to be talking about the things he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything ain't for everybody."

Although Bieber has not commented directly on the allegations against Diddy, fans are revisiting some of his songs, especially the lyrics in his hit Lonely. "And everybody saw me sick/And it felt like no one gave a s***/ They criticized the things I did as an idiot kid," Bieber reflects on feeling unsupported during his rise to fame.