Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shares kids Halloween preparations

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announced they are expecting their third child in July

October 05, 2024

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes is embracing fall vibes with her kids.

As Brittany prepares to welcome her third child with the football quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, she shared adorable moments with her two kids, Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 22 months.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Brittany posted a sweet photo of Bronze enjoying a day at the park.

He wore a fun Mickey Mouse T-shirt, brown shorts, and black Adidas sneakers, sitting happily on a set of stairs.

"Big park guy. Big Mickey guy," Brittany wrote in the caption.

On the other hand, she shared a video clip of Sterling getting creative in the kitchen ahead of Halloween.

Dressed in a navy blue top and pink pants, Sterling can be seen making cookies. 

She held up a bag of light peach frosting while surrounded by Halloween-themed cookies. 

Brittany wrote, "This girl loves baking."

Brittany and Patrick announced their pregnancy in a joint post on July 12.

Alongside an adorable reel, the couple revealed they are expecting another baby girl.

 "Round three, here we come," the caption read.

