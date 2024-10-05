Judge tells Prince Harry to abstain from major claim against newspapers

Prince Harry is no longer allowed to make claims of bugs and tracking devices in his case against News Group Newspapers.



Harry has been battling the newspaper group for six years now, alleging unlawful information gathering by journalists and their contractors.

Now, a London High Court judge has told the Duke of Sussex’s legal team that they can make certain amendments but no claims of bugs in rooms and cars as well as tracking devices on vehicles, according to The Times of London.

“No particulars whatsoever of such allegations have been provided,” added Justice Fancourt.

He also criticized both parties for taking up so much time of the court, comparing the proceedings to a battle between “two obdurate but well-resourced armies” that is consuming “more than an appropriate” amount of the court’s time.

Fancourt further criticized Harry for bringing in “new causes of action that had not been pleaded in the original draft” while he criticized the publisher for raising new objections to parts of the Duke’s claim.

Aside from News Group, Harry has also sued Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Daily Mail. The group denies any wrongdoing.