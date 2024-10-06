Meghan Markle can never follow British ‘tune,' says expert

Meghan Markle’s return to the UK will be an unsuccessful affair, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently living in her California mansion alongside husband Prince Harry, is warned ahead of coming back after Megxit.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Sun: “I think Meghan has her own independent style and way of life. Yes, it’s not in tune with the people in the UK.”

“She’s not popular and I don’t think she wants to come back and therefore they are going their own ways, to an extent. But I hope and believe that Harry is very happy in his life.”

This comes as Prince Harry makes desperate attempts to latch back to his Royal life with more frequent visits to the UK.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.