Joe Walsh recalls how late Les Paul was a 'mad scientist that played guitar'

Joe Walsh just revealed the “coolest” musician he has worked with!

The iconic and diverse rock star, famously known as the Clown Prince of Rock for his upbeat and lively demeanor admitted how he believed that the American jazz guitarist, Les Paul had some of the greatest musical moves in the industry till date.

As much as Walsh loved playing the guitar, the Hotel California crooner stayed within the already diverse genre of rock however, Paul was more interested in the instrument’s potential beyond rock and roll.

Now, if we take a look back at the pages of musical history, many of the guitar riff strategies from later guitar legends were inspired by the moves Paul had already ended up doing.

Walsh mentioned how he admired Paul for his resilience, telling Rolling Stone, “He was one of the coolest people on the planet.”

“I got a chance to hang out with him, and he was like this mad scientist that played guitar. He was in a car accident, and they said, ‘You’ll never play guitar again because he broke his arm in about four different places,” the Lyin’ Eyes hitmaker recalled.

However, Walsh then elaborated how Paul got back up on his feet, saying, “He sat down, started playing and said, ‘Alright, set my arm like this. Put the cast on now.’ And he played great.”