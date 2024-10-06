Prince Harry turning ‘skittish and apprehensive'

Prince Harry has just come under the microscope for his skittish and apprehensive’ personality without Meghan Markle.

Alison Boshoff made these comments as part of her analysis of Prince Harry’s body language.

It has all been shared in her piece for the Daily Mail and explains just how different he looked on his solo tours, as compared to when he does public events with Meghan Markle by his side.

According to Ms Boshoff, “There has been a slightly skittish energy about Prince Harry over the past two weeks, as he has left his Montecito mansion and gone solo from New York to London to Lesotho, undertaking various speaking engagements at awards ceremonies and charitable panels and summits.”

“You could see it in the way he nervously cracked his knuckles while waiting to address an audience in New York, and in the way he wrung his hands and licked his lips on stage a few days later at the WellChild Awards in London,” she noted.

“And who could blame him for feeling apprehensive?” either Ms Boshoff chimed in to note as well. “Because the past fortnight has seen Prince Harry essay a full relaunch on the philanthropic scene, after the score-settling pinnacle – or should that be nadir? – which was his book Spare.”

For those unversed, despite earning more than £25 million £25 million it “left his reputation in tatters and his family relationships probably permanently damaged.” So its “no wonder Harry, who has just turned 40, looked like a man in need of bolstering.”