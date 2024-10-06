Britney Spears' boyfriend Paul Soliz moves into singer's home?

Britney Spears' boyfriend Paul Soliz has moved to the pop star's house along with his children.



The 42–year-old singer’s 37-year-old boyfriend took three of his at least nine kids to live at her house, as claimed by Soliz’s mother-in-law Sandra Smith.

In an interview on the Drew Lane Show podcast, Smith claimed that her son-in-law took three of the kids. “We are trying to get those kids back," she said.

Soliz's mother-in-law also claimed he "does not pay child support for any of his kids", and despite this, is trying to move them all into Spears' home.



For the unversed, Soliz’s estranged wife Nicole Mancilla had been married to him for eight years.

However, on Wednesday, she filed for divorce from him, citing “irreconcilable differences” in a legal filing for the split.

Back in May, his estranged wife slammed him for ditching his family for the One More Time hitmaker.



According to New York post, he previously worked as a housekeeper for Spears.

Another outlet claimed that Spears and Soliz, who is a convicted felon, were first linked in September 2023, just weeks after ex Sam Asghari filed for divorce.