Sam Fender working on something new?

Sam Fender ‘masters' writing something new

Sam Fender recently shared an exciting update with his fans about the new album that he has been working on.



The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram and confirmed that he has completed working on the currently-untitled follow-up to 2021's Seventeen Going Under.

While sharing a series of pictures and videos from the making of the album, the Hypersonic Missiles singer captioned the post, “Mastered x.”

The photos included the singer himself along with his guitar around his neck present in a recording studio.



The update comes after the Play God singer introduced another member to his band whose "voice is all over" the next album.

Back in August, Fender shared a series of throwback snaps with fellow Geordie musician Brooke Bentham on Instagram, alongside the caption, "The legend that is @brookebentham has joined the band!"

He began, "First time I met Brooke I learnt how to sing. Our mutual friend @paulstephenwalton ran just about every buskers night in and around Newcastle at the time, but it was in gosforth where I met Brooke Benthsteen.”



“I walked in to the bar to the sound of the best cover of ‘dancing in the dark’ I’d ever heard, and from that moment we were best mates (and I ripped off the way she sings and played that cover to death in almost every gig I’ve ever done) but hey! It f***** worked!!!," the singer posted.