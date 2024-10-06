Prince Harry deploys new tactic to remind people he ‘was a good guy’

Prince Harry is doing his best to remind the public of who he was before leaving the Royal Family with Meghan Markle.



Harry has recently made solo visits to New York, London and Africa to support various charities that are important to him.

Now, royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths says Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is trying to remind people that he “was a good guy.”

Griffiths told GB News: "He hasn't actually been to Lesotho for years. And there he is, back again. It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting the children. It's amazing she wasn't there. But I think it's very deliberate."

Commenting on Harry’s visit to Africa for the Sentebale charity, she said: "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with aids. He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama. I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the kind of hysteria that happens when they’re together.”

She concluded: “Harry really wants to remind people, ‘this was me before, I was a good guy and I was really good with children’."