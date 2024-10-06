 
Meghan Markle breaks silence amid Harry's major decision for Archie, Lilibet

The royal expert said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: "Married couples don’t have to do everything together"

October 06, 2024

Meghan Markle has opened up about her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet following reports that she and Prince Harry have made major decision for them.

Harry and Meghan had received praises for taking the major step for their children.

Royal expert Jennie Bond, while speaking to OK! Magazine praised Harry and Meghan's decision for the duke’s solo trip to UK and South Africa saying: “Maybe it’s better for his kids as well, for him to disappear for a fortnight and then be at home - rather than lots of comings and goings.

“Married couples don’t have to do everything together.”

She went on saying, "The children are young and it’s much better for them to have one parent at home, so it all makes perfect sense. It’s just Harry doing what Harry does best."

Following Jennie’s remarks, Meghan has spoken about being mother and made adorable comments about Archie and Lilibet.

During her visit to Los Angeles Children's Hospital, addressing the child's mother, Meghan said: "How old are they? Oh so really close to our kids. Three and five."

