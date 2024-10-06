Liam Payne's ex-fiancee spills the tea on major One Direction secret

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend, Maya Henry, has made a shocking revelation.



In a latest TikTok video, Maya revealed details about a troubling incident involving a fellow One Direction member.

Maya shared that Liam told her Zayn Malik was the bandmate who reportedly threw him against the wall during a backstage argument.

For those who may not know, during a 2022 appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Liam recounted a heated moment with a bandmate.

Liam recalled warning his bandmate, "If you don't remove those hands there's a high likelihood you'll never use them again."

However, now in response to a TikTok video suggesting that the bandmate might be Louis Tomlinson, Maya decided to clarify the situation.

In a duet video she revealed that Liam told her it was Zayn Malik, captioning the video , "Sorry could not hold this information in any more."

The video has sparked reactions from fans, who flooded the comments section with their surprise over the long-awaited revelation.

One commented, "maya giving us the tea we’ve been waiting for," to which Maya playfully replied, "What’s next."

"Maya you did NOT just drop this lore on a random Saturday???!!!" another comment read.

Meanwhile, a third user wrote, "I need a TELL ALL BOOK yesterday."