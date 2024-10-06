Lady Gaga admits she 'went through a lot' in her career

Lady Gaga reflected on the challenges she faced in her career.

While promoting her new film Joker: Folie à Deux and its accompanying album Harlequin, Gaga acknowledged her struggle.

She told PEOPLE magazine, "I've been in the music industry since I was a teenager. And I've been working in the film industry for the last 10 years or so. And, you know, I think that I just went through a lot."

Despite her past struggles, the singer and actress has expressed a positive outlook.

"I feel really grateful for the career that I've had. And I feel so grateful for my fans. Also, I think I had a lot of trouble with it at one point," she said.

Gaga stated further, "I just feel a lot better now, and it's nice to be able to say that. I feel really grateful to be able to say that."

The film, released on October 4, features Gaga in the role of Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, also known as Harley Quinn.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it received an 11-minute standing ovation from the audience.