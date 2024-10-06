Madonna loses another family member just weeks after stepmother's death

Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone dies just weeks after stepmother

Madonna's younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, has tragically passed away at 63 on Friday.

According to a report by TMZ, the American artist's representative has confirmed the news of his passing due to cancer.

Christopher played a key role in shaping Madonna’s career and image, especially during her rise to fame in the 1980s and 1990s.

He began as her personal assistant and stylist before becoming the artistic director for several of her world tours.

His work with Madonna helped create memorable performances, including the famous Blond Ambition tour.

Their relationship faced difficulties, especially after the release of Christopher’s 2008 memoir, Life with My Sister Madonna, which exposed tensions between them.

However, Christopher hinted at a reconciliation in 2012, expressing pride in Madonna’s achievements.

It is worth mentioning that Christopher's passing comes just weeks after the death of their stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, who passed away on September 24 after battling cancer.

Reportedly, This double loss has deeply affected the singer and actress, 66, and her family.