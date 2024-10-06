 
Travis Kelce marks 35th birthday without Taylor Swift

October 06, 2024

Travis Kelce celebrated his birthday without his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

As the NFL star turned 35 on October 5, he made appearance at his annual Kelce Car Jam event.

Travis was surrounded by his close friends and family at the event, including Donna and Ed Kelce, Jason and Kylie, plus and Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

The event drew a lively crowd and showcased a variety of cars, all while raising money for a good cause.

After the car show, comedian Zac Townsend shared moments from the celebration on Instagram.

He shared photos featuring Travis alongside his brother Jason Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the historic Midland Theatre.

During the Car Jam event, Travis expressed his birthday wish for a victory against the New Orleans Saints in their upcoming game.

As quoted by PEOPLE magazine, he said, "How about we go get a win on Monday night? How about that? You guys up for that?"

While Travis was surrounded by his loved ones, Taylor's absence from the event was noticeable.

The couple has been openly supportive of each other, with Taylor often attending his games and Travis showing up to her Eras Tour concerts.

