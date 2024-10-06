Kate Middleton takes charge to show Royal family values to the world

Kate Middleton played a pivotal role in convincing the Royals to publically mark Prince Harry’s 40th birthday so that the world would know that they value their family members.



A source has revealed that Kate, the Princess of Wales, urged Prince William to put aside resentment and prioritize love and family values.

Hence, the royal family extended a rare birthday wish to the Duke of Sussex on his 40th birthday, breaking a two-year silence.

Speaking on the matter, an insider told In Touch Weekly that while Kate wanted to appear united in front of everyone, she “wanted Harry to have this message on his big day.”

“She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and center of their values,” the insider said.

“But more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day,” the source added.

With a joyful snap of the Duke of Sussex, the Buckingham Palace dropped a sweet birthday wish on their official social media for Harry, writing, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Soon after, the Prince and Princess of Wales also re-shared the post to wish Harry on his big day.