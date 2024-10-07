 
Royal expert makes prediction as Kate Middleton gears up for next Royal appearance

Kate Middleton to attend Remembrance Sunday and the Royal Christmas carol concert, expert

October 07, 2024

Fashion expert Rachel Thomson predicted that Kate Middleton will return to her favorite outerwear brands as she is set to make two Royal appearances.

The Princess of Wales, who recently revealed that she is now cancer-free, is expected to attend Remembrance Sunday and the Royal Christmas carol concert.

In a conversation with GB News, Thomson claimed that Kate will wear familiar, timeless pieces from Holland Cooper, citing previous appearances in their suits, trousers, and coats.

"It is hoped that Catherine, Princess of Wales, will be well enough to attend both the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in November and the Royal Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey the following month,” she said.

The expert continued: "With these events taking place in autumn and winter, it’s likely we’ll see her return to some of her favourite outerwear brands.

"One of her favourite British labels is Holland Cooper. In 2023, Catherine was spotted in their suits, trousers, and coats on numerous occasions, including a pinstripe suit for an event in Cardiff last autumn.

"At last year’s Royal Carol Concert, she paired beautifully tailored ivory trousers from Holland Cooper with a long white overcoat and gold accessories, a look that embodied the designer's blend of classic and contemporary.

"Given her affinity for this style, it’s highly probable she’ll turn to Holland Cooper again later this year."

