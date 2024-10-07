Madonna reacts to brother's death: 'He is gone'

Madonna is in the mourning phase. First, her stepmother, Joan Ciccone died recently. Now her brother is dead.



Sharing her grief, the Grammy winner said Christopher Ciccone, who was a younger sibling of the star, died of cancer at 63.

"My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long. Its hard to explain our bond," the Hung Up singer said in a statement.

She continued, “But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.”

“We took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact dance was a kind of superglue that held us together."

Her remarks showed the bond she shared with Christopher, who was an active part of her early career.

His involvement with the global icon during her tours varied from her choreography, videos, art direction, and dressing.

"The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for sometime but When my brother got sick. We found our way back to each other. I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible," the 66-year-old added.

"He was in so much pain towards the end. Once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced. Together. I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere," Madonna concluded.