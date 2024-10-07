 
Geo News

Madonna reacts to brother's death: 'He is gone'

Madonna shares statement which shows her deep grief over his death

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2024

Madonna reacts to brothers death: He is gone
Madonna reacts to brother's death: 'He is gone'

Madonna is in the mourning phase. First, her stepmother, Joan Ciccone died recently. Now her brother is dead.

Sharing her grief, the Grammy winner said Christopher Ciccone, who was a younger sibling of the star, died of cancer at 63.

"My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long. Its hard to explain our bond," the Hung Up singer said in a statement.

She continued, “But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.”

“We took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact dance was a kind of superglue that held us together."

Her remarks showed the bond she shared with Christopher, who was an active part of her early career.

His involvement with the global icon during her tours varied from her choreography, videos, art direction, and dressing.

"The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for sometime but When my brother got sick. We found our way back to each other. I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible," the 66-year-old added.

"He was in so much pain towards the end. Once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced. Together. I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere," Madonna concluded.

Travis Kelce reveals when will he finally reunite with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce reveals when will he finally reunite with Taylor Swift
Prince Harry forced to take huge decision for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's sake
Prince Harry forced to take huge decision for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's sake
Prince Harry finds new hope of Royal reunion as Kate Middleton reaches out
Prince Harry finds new hope of Royal reunion as Kate Middleton reaches out
Prince William teams up with Queen Camilla to stop Prince Harry reunion
Prince William teams up with Queen Camilla to stop Prince Harry reunion
Meghan Markle appears 'shy' and 'lost' without Prince Harry
Meghan Markle appears 'shy' and 'lost' without Prince Harry
Kate Middleton takes charge to show Royal family values to the world
Kate Middleton takes charge to show Royal family values to the world
Reese Witherspoon shares bitter truth with women: 'No one's coming to help'
Reese Witherspoon shares bitter truth with women: 'No one's coming to help'
Travis Kelce marks 35th birthday without Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce marks 35th birthday without Taylor Swift