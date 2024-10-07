Sabrina Carpenter loudly declares: 'I'm not biased'

 
Sabrina Carpenter doubles down on her choice for 'Please Please Please'

October 07, 2024

Barry Keoghan appeared in his rumoured girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter's Please Please Please music video. But the Espresso singer is clear that she did not cast him because of her reported relationship.

In a chat with CBS Morning, host Tracy Smith asked the 25-year-old what she thought about taking the Oscar-nominee as her love interest in the video if she wanted to keep her romance away from prying eyes.

“I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' she explained. "And he was next to me in a chair,” adding, "And he was so excited about it.”

Not to mention, the Batman star was a fan of the song, she shared. “And he likes the song, which is great. He's a fan of the song,” noting adding that he “does like my music a lot, yeah."

Sabrina has remained mum over her relationship status — an insider explained to People that the pair has been "on and off" since they were said to be romantically linked in late 2023.

In another instance, she told Variety, “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think Barry is one of the best actors of this generation,” she noted. 

“So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

