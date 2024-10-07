Celine Dion surprises fans in shocking move during Football appearance

Celine Dion surprised fans by getting soaked with Gatorade on Sunday.

The 56-year-old singer had the orange sports drink poured on her during a surprise Sunday Night Football intro appearance.

According to Daily Mail, she referenced her song It's All Coming Back to Me Now while discussing her “passion” for the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry while rocking a Super Bowl XXX sweater.

Moreover, as her 1996 hit played, she said, “I think my favorite thing about this game is its power to connect who we are to who we were, to prove our most powerful memories, our most enduring loves can stay with us forever. You know what I’m talking about, right?”

In regards to this, the Canadian singer added, “Sometimes, some nights, it all just comes back. The love affair. Well, maybe not "love" the way I usually sing about it. But still… work with me here.”



Additionally, while comparing the song to her emotional ties to the sport Dion stated, “I mean, ‘When you touch me like this, when you hold me like that.’ It kinda fits, no?”

Furthermore, she also claimed, “But really, what beautiful passion it produced, what painful heartbreak it revealed, so, so long ago. Like so many old flames, it always feels right when they’re back together. Don’t you think?”

Later in the video, fans got a glimpse of Celine appearing surprised as she got coolers full of Gatorade poured on her.

As per the publication, she was also shown cheering and reveling in the moment while sporting her soaked sweatshirt as liquid dripped off her face.

Earlier on Sunday, the NBC Sports teased her appearance by sharing a clip of the songstress donning the Superbowl sweatshirt on their Tiktok account, as per the outlet,