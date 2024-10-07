Nicky Hilton shares secrets of her successful marriage to James Rothschild

Nicky Hilton has unveiled the secrets of her successful marriage to James Rothschild.

The fashion designer discussed her longtime relationship with her banker husband during her latest interview with People magazine at the MyTheresa launch bash in Los Angeles.

"I feel like some of the advice my mom has always given me is [to] never stop having fun, never go to bed angry and just to stop and smell the roses and enjoy every moment," said Nicky.

Sharing the rule that she and James follow in their marriage, the 41-year-old said, "My husband and I, with our work, we travel a lot, but we always try ... We will not leave the children alone.”

“So we try and divvy up our work trips and make sure that we're always present,” she added.



For those unversed, Nicky and James tied the knot in 2015, and the pair share three kids - daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 8, and Theodora Marilyn, 6, and son Chasen, 2.

