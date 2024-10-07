Jennifer Lopez gets emotional at 'American Music Awards 50th Anniversary' special

 
Jennifer Lopez expressed her heartfelt feelings about the 'American Music Awards'

October 07, 2024

Jennifer Lopez recently appeared at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary special.

Mail Online reported that the Hit On The Floor hitmaker was invited in a pre-recorded segment on Sunday, October 7, 2024, during which she got emotional.

The 55-year-old-singer recalled that she had "childhood memories of watching the award show" which actually inspired her to achieve international superstardom.

Lopez began, “Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl.”

She also remembered how she made her American Music Awards debut in 2001, saying that it was “so long ago” but the energy in the room was “very electric”.

The Ain't Your Mama singer concluded her speech as she shared that she believes “music really does have the power to heal and uplift” and to connect us (people), and the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now.

According to the singer, she is excited for the next 50 years of music and magic.

This marks her major public appearance since she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024.

The source disclosed that the main factor driving the split was the fundamental incompatibility between the couple, who got married in 2022.

