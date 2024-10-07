Sean 'Diddy' Combs mom comes to son's defence amid sex trafficking allegations

Janice Smalls Comb, Sean 'Diddy' Combs’s mom, has come to her son's defence amid sex trafficking allegations against him.

Diddy is charged with 120 sexual assault allegations, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, as per Al Jazeera.

In response to his arrest, the Rapper’s mom released the statement to DailyMail via her lawyer and said, “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies.”

“I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have,” she said. “My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”

Meanwhile, Janice recalled the time when Diddy was accused of sexual abuse by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and continued, “Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed.”

Moreover, she said, “These lies thrown at him are motivated by those seeking a financial gain, these individuals saw how quickly my son's civil legal team settled his ex-girlfriend's lawsuit, so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son.”

“My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side. I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated,” Janice concluded.