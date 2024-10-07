Rita Ora to host MTV Europe Music Awards?

Rita Ora might host the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards.



Rita is reportedly in advance talks to present the prestigious ceremony at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena on November 10.

"Talks between MTV and Rita's new management are ongoing and they're just ironing out the finer details," a source told The Sun.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker came across the opportunity despite recently parting ways with her longtime manager and head of First Access Entertainment Sarah Stennett.

"Rita couldn't be more excited. She is spinning a lot of plates at the moment but her first love will always be music, which is why when she was asked to present the ceremony, she jumped at the chance," the insider further told the publication.

"The ceremony is taking place on November 10 so there isn't much time to spare, but Rita is up for it."

This is certainly not her hosting debut at MTV Awards as she took on the same role in the 2017 ceremony as well.