The Weeknd upsets fans by his Melbourne show

The Weeknd kicked off the much-awaited Australian leg of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn tour’ on Saturday night

October 07, 2024

The Weeknd’s fans have expressed disappointment over the singer’s much-awaited Australian leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

Many fans posted the Blinding Lights hitmaker’s recent Melbourne show which took place at the Marvel Stadium on TikTok.

As per the clip, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, took to the stage at 8:45pm, which was 15 minutes late than the actual scheduled time.

He then abruptly ended his set at about 10:30 pm, leaving concertgoers disappointed, as reported by Mail Online.

Many attendees slammed the Gasoline singer for a brief concert with one of the users uploading a video of herself to the social media site as she sat looking perplexed in the stadium seats while attendees filed out of the venue.

Her comment section was soon filled with fans ranting about similar situation as one user wrote, “It was such an underwhelming end.”

“Yesss!! We waited forever for him to come on then it was over before we knew it,” added another.

Moreover, the Sacrifice singer will also perform on October 22 and 23 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

