Princess Eugenie releases statement amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's reconciliation efforts

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice reportedly share close bond with their uncle King Charles despite monarch's rift with their father Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2024

Princess Eugenie has shared her first social media post after reports she and her sister Princess Beatrice have taken a major step to bring their father and uncle King Charles closer together yet again.

The insiders told In Touch Weekly, “The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences. But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard.”

Amid these claims, Eugenie took to social media and shared her stunning photos, revealing that she was so grateful to be invited back again to the Salvation Army HQ last Monday.

She said, “Listening to survivors, and hearing their stories makes this work seem as urgent and important as ever. It also reminds me why Jules and I started The Anti- Slavery Collective in the first place.”

Eugenie went on to write, “The Salvation Army do incredible work supporting survivors of modern slavery and human trafficking. They provide specialist support to protect and care for all adult survivors of modern slavery in England and Wales through a government contract which was first awarded in 2011.”

“Thank you so much to the Salvation Army for all the work you do in supporting survivors,” King Charles' niece said.

