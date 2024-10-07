Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley get ready for 'something they really wanted'

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley tied the knot on December 18, 2016

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley can’t wait to welcome their first child together.

Margot’s pregnancy was confirmed by multiple publications in June, after the actress stepped out with Ackerley and put her bump on display.

"Margot absolutely can't wait," an insider told People, adding that the couple "wanted to be parents for a really long time, and are so happy."

Another source said the same back in July, telling the publication that “Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted.”

“They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out,” the tipster added.

This comes after it was announced that the Barbie actress had been cast as Cathy in the upcoming adaptation of Emily Brontë classic novel Wuthering Heights. Jacob Elordi has been cast as Heathcliff opposite Margot.

The casting generated significant backlash online and even literary experts joined in due to Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff, who’s described in the novel as a “dark skinned Gypsy.”

The character has previosuly been played by Laurence Olivier, Richard Burton, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Hardy and Cliff Richard. Only 2011’s Wuthering Heights, made by Andrea Arnold, accurately cast James Howson, a Black man, as Heathcliff.