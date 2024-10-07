Justin Bieber influenced by Sean 'Diddy' Combs in resurfaced video?

Sean "Diddy" Combs was just revealed to be involved in some rather uncomfortable verbal excahnge with Justin Bieber.

In an old video that has resurfaced on social media, the disgraced music mogul could be heard talking to a teeange Justin Bieber, boasting about going "buck full crazy" and "find girls."

This video has went viral post Diddy's arrest, bringing under strict scrutiny, the rapper and Baby hitmaker's former close bond.

Diddy, who has been arrested with respect to the charges of s** trafficking, racketeering and inappropriate conduct, interacted in the aforementioned way with the then 15-year-old Bieber, in the video titled, 48 hours with Diddy.

In the clip, the 54-year-old music executive standing next to the now 30-year-old Ghost hitmaker, told the camera, "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."

"I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album," he added.

Diddy continued, "I don't have legal guardianship of him [Bieber] but for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go buck full crazy."

Seemingly getting involved in the rather disturbing conversation, when Diddy asked Bieber what he wanted to do, the Sorry crooner replied, "Let's go get some girls."

"Man after my heart, That's what I'm talking about," Diddy replied.