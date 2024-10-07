Charli XCX's 'secret' movie title and details revealed

Charli XCX has made a film with Jeremy O. Harris and filmmaker Pete Ohs

Charli XCX’s secret movie project has been revealed. The singer and actress snuck away to Poland amid Brat Summer and made a film with playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris and filmmaker Pete Ohs.

The film, named ERUPCJA (Polish for eruption) follows the volatile relationship between two women, one of them Polish (Lena Góra, ) and the other, named Bethany (Charli XCX) is a tourist in the country. Harris and Will Madden also star alongside the actresses.

Revealing how news of the movie got leaked online, Ohs told Variety: “[Charli] definitely got recognized a bunch of times. She was always really sweet. She took selfies with many a Polish fan …”

Harris added: “Which is also how our secret project got leaked.”

“Jeremy, obviously, is a very like public figure, very active in the world of culture, but I haven’t had a film project that even like qualified to get leaked,” Ohs noted with a laugh.

“So, it was cool. It was fun to see that happening,” he added.

Harris chimed in, revealing that he “had a gut feeling that our plan to keep it low key was going to be difficult.”

He continued: “And that was affirmed the first night I went out in Poland. We were staying at the Nobu Hotel, and that’s close to the queer section, so I walked over to a gay bar, and there was a sign advertising a ‘Brat’ party.”

He added: “It was almost impossible to shoot, which was insane. Every single person in the club was like, ‘Oh my god, Charli XCX is here to do a secret performance.’ And it was like, ‘She is, but not the one you think.’ We were shooting the same week Obama put her on his playlist as well, which is hilarious.”