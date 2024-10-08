Luke Bryan clarifies Beyonce CMA snub comments 'were not negative'

Luke Bryan clarifies Beyonce CMA snuub comments 'were not negative'

Luke Bryan just clariffied his stance on Beyoncé's 2024 CMA Awards snub.

The 48-year-old One Margarita singer hyped up the Single Ladies hitmaker, expressing he really wants her to "get in the family" of country music in order to earn CMA Awards recognition.

However, he took too his official X account, formerly Twitter, saying, "Hey yall, I’m wrapping up the last night of my tour tonight and it’s been an amazing time. For that I am thankful."

Writinng his note after his appearance on the SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live and "the ridiculous nature" of debates and specuulations that ensued after, the country music icon expressed that her felt like a "false narrative" was being spread, encouraging his followers to "listen to the interview" for complete context.

"You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative. I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are," Bryan added, further noting, "I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love yall."

For the unversed, last month, the CMA or the Country Music Association revealed the list of nominees for the 58th Annual Award ceremony.

Beyoncé, who made history with her first country-genre album, Cowboy Carter, becoming the first Black woman to ever top the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with the same project, did not receive any nods.