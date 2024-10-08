Meghan Markle ‘finding freedom', distances from ‘marital home': Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hiding real issues behind their solo work trips.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have made a statement to separate their careers amid back to back failures, are going through a tough time as a married couple.

Royal expert Clemmie Moodie writes for Tue Sun: “But according to dodgy mags across the Pond, and even one in Spain, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the middle of a trial separation and/or heading to the divorce courts before you can say ‘finding freedom.’”

“That the couple, six and a bit years on from their wedding extravaganza, are now spending more time then ever apart,” she notes.

She adds: “We are by now well used to hard-done-by Harry scowling — but, particularly of late, he really, really cannot turn that frown upside down.”

Members of their team have been studiously briefing, insisting all is fine and that it’s perfectly normal for couples to spend some time apart.

The expert adds: “Friends of friends from the UK claim that earlier this year the pair stayed at their California mansion, in Montecito. But I am reliably told Meghan was barely seen — prompting speculation she was perhaps not in the marital home.”

“Of course, she, too, may have been with friends — or hiding away in a wing, desperately not associating with friends of friends of mine.

Who knows what is really going on? Probably only Meghan and Harry,” noted Clemmie.