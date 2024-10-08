Meghan Markle worst enemy in day is ‘PR misfire,' says expert

Meghan Markle is given tips to reclaim her spot in the hearts of Britons.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has been branded arrogant and dominating by top Royal sources, is told to win over lost reputation through patience.

Speaking to the Mirror, PR expert Ed Coram James explained: "This is because she simply hasn’t done anything of the scale or popularity as Harry's work with Invictus or conservation. And, it truly takes something of that scale to rescue a reputation that’s taken a hit as big as theirs. But, she has gone quiet, and been very disciplined about this. That’s the first step."

"She attacked the Royal Family. And, broadly speaking, Brits love the Royal Family. Unfortunately for Meghan, there is a heavy degree of own-goal to this. Her PR campaign against the royals misfired so badly, that she came out of it appearing vindictive, spoiled, arrogant and attention-seeking. And the people she tried to portray as the villains, came out of it looking, measured, mature and, frankly, Kingly.

He notes: "When you already have a negative image of someone, and you hear one person saying that that person is lovely, and another saying that she’s terrible, you’re naturally inclined to gravitate towards believing the person that says that they’re terrible. We love a good echo chamber, and we’re not too keen on taking on board new information and using that to help us challenge our deeply ingrained and conditioned beliefs.”

"Again, her way to recover from this is the same way to redeem the reputation of her brand. Be quiet. Be patient. Be disciplined. Produce excellent work. Promote excellent charities. And no more attack pieces or PR misfires. If she does this, and for long enough, people will be able to start taking another look. And likely, in doing so, decide that they’ve got her wrong. Or, at the very least, that she deserves another chance,” says Coram James.