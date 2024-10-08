 
Geo News

Prince Harry ‘spreads wings' to shrug away ‘dominating' Meghan?

Prince Harry is experiencing a new self after feeling like a ‘spare’ with Meghan

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2024

Meghan Markle has been left alone by Prince Harry after constantly pushing him to the edge.

The Duchess of Sussex, who made a solo appearance as LA Children’s Hospital gala this week as Harry went for his charity endeavours in Lesotho, has spoken volumes.

Royal expert Phil Dampier says: "In the last couple of weeks we've got used to seeing Harry flying solo, so to speak.

"He's been in New York. He's been in Africa. He's been over here in London, and it's fairly obvious that he's decided to spread his wings and branch out and do things on his own.

"I think he felt that he was becoming a bit of a spare part with Meghan on some of the trips that he went with her to, certainly to Colombia and Nigeria.

He added: "I think she came across as the dominant partner, and perhaps he felt a little bit like a sort of spare part, or sort of bolt on accessory, if you like, and I think that's probably rankled with him a little bit.

"So he's obviously decided to do things differently,” noted the expert.

