 
Geo News

'The Apprentice' director sounds off on Trump hotel

Ali Abbasi seems to give zero stars to the hotel of Donald Trump in NYC

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2024

The Apprentice director sounds off on Trump hotel
'The Apprentice' director sounds off on Trump hotel

The Trump International Hotel & Tower is a Forbes five-star hotel. However, Ali Abbasi, director of The Apprentice, seemingly did not agree with the ratings.

His upcoming movie is a biopic about the ex-president, so he checked into a New York hotel ahead of the film's premiere. But his review seemingly was more of a disappointment.

“I feel like this is Trump International, and I’m International, and I did a Trump movie. So I think this is a marriage made in heaven,” he said during the interview with Variety. “Also, I was curious. I wanted to sort of experience the Trump luxury, but it’s not. It’s not as luxurious as you would think.”

The filmmaker also gave an overview of the room, saying, “It’s not really a Trump lamp,” adding, “It’s very basic."

"The floor is not super clean. The outlets are a bit dirty. This is not very impressive for an executive suite. By my education, I’m an architect, and this is not the kind of thing you expect from Trump.”

He continued, “I’m thinking it should be whatever helps the movie,” noting, “If I need to scale up the building, I’ll do it."

"But I have to say there is this strange pleasure of sitting under his name and writing on a piece of paper with his name on it,” Ali concluded.

Meghan Markle ‘finding freedom', distances from ‘marital home': Expert video
Meghan Markle ‘finding freedom', distances from ‘marital home': Expert
Halle Berry admits 'failure' in relationships made her stop caring
Halle Berry admits 'failure' in relationships made her stop caring
Meghan Markle reaches out to 'Suits' costar Patrick J. Adams despite not 'in touch'
Meghan Markle reaches out to 'Suits' costar Patrick J. Adams despite not 'in touch'
Metallica releases official footage of song 'Inamorata' from Mexico City
Metallica releases official footage of song 'Inamorata' from Mexico City
Liam Payne's ex-fiancee makes huge accusation against One Direction star
Liam Payne's ex-fiancee makes huge accusation against One Direction star
Luke Bryan clarifies Beyonce CMA snub comments 'were not negative'
Luke Bryan clarifies Beyonce CMA snub comments 'were not negative'
Coldplay in competition with Adele for 'biggest' album release
Coldplay in competition with Adele for 'biggest' album release
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. begs Cheryl Hines not to divorce amid affair drama
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. begs Cheryl Hines not to divorce amid affair drama