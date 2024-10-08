'The Apprentice' director sounds off on Trump hotel

The Trump International Hotel & Tower is a Forbes five-star hotel. However, Ali Abbasi, director of The Apprentice, seemingly did not agree with the ratings.



His upcoming movie is a biopic about the ex-president, so he checked into a New York hotel ahead of the film's premiere. But his review seemingly was more of a disappointment.

“I feel like this is Trump International, and I’m International, and I did a Trump movie. So I think this is a marriage made in heaven,” he said during the interview with Variety. “Also, I was curious. I wanted to sort of experience the Trump luxury, but it’s not. It’s not as luxurious as you would think.”

The filmmaker also gave an overview of the room, saying, “It’s not really a Trump lamp,” adding, “It’s very basic."

"The floor is not super clean. The outlets are a bit dirty. This is not very impressive for an executive suite. By my education, I’m an architect, and this is not the kind of thing you expect from Trump.”

He continued, “I’m thinking it should be whatever helps the movie,” noting, “If I need to scale up the building, I’ll do it."

"But I have to say there is this strange pleasure of sitting under his name and writing on a piece of paper with his name on it,” Ali concluded.