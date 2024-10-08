Celebrities opt to hush money to escape Diddy trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is arrested with charges that have put some A-listers in the reach of the law’s grasp.



This was claimed by a lawyer who was representing over a hundred victims alleging to have been abused at the disgraced music mogul’s parties, where often many celebrities went.

So, Tony Buzbee said these stars have been quietly opting for hush money to settle with the victims to stop their names getting in public.

“Everyone is focused on what other celebrities were involved, who is going to be named, who is going to be outed. I don't expect that to happen this week,” the attorney added.

He continued, “We want to make sure if we name individuals beyond Mr Combs that we have done our homework because it is going to create a firestorm, and we understand that.”

“If you were there in the room, participated, watched it happen, and didn't say anything or helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem,” the lawyer noted.

Vowing action against those, Tony said, “A lot of people saw this activity going on, a lot of people allowed it to go on, said nothing, didn't intervene... all of these individuals and entities have exposure.”

Sean meanwhile pleaded not guilty on charges against him, including sex trafficking and racketeering.