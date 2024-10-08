Meghan Markle goes glam: Expert exposes hidden meaning behind Duchess' new style

Meghan Markle stunned on the red carpet at the LA Children's Hospital charity gala, donning a recycled red Carolina Herrera gown.



However, a body language expert has pointed out that there was a secret meaning behind Meghan’s glam look for which she seemed to have ditched her Royal style.

Speaking with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James noted the Duchess’ deliberate change in style and demeanor, and described her look as "pure Hollywood" rather than royal.

"With her husband off on a solo jaunt and all the current controversy swirling in the press, Meghan’s sudden appearance on the red carpet here seems to show some body language and styling choices that involve the kind of changes that might be making a few deliberate statements,” the expert said.

“Although she seems to be on her usual form when it comes to placement and direction, her actual posing performances for the cameras lack her usual levels of confidence and assertiveness,” James added.

“She seems to be projecting the idea that she is sweet and rather cute,” the expert said, adding that Meghan's body language was "pure Hollywood" rather than royalty.

"The attention-grabbing red dress she wore with Harry has had its regal-looking train removed, leaving a sexy low-cut top and leg-flashing skirt. Meghan poses with her back arched in it, too, which makes better use of the plunging neckline.

“Overall the look is more film star than wife of a prince, as though she’s keen to show off her own A-list status and clout here while Harry does all the regal stuff abroad.”