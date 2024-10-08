Sean 'Diddy' Combs still holds power despite being incarcerated

Sean Diddy Combs remains a powerful figure despite even though he is behind bars now.

The rapper was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Amid his ongoing scandal, a source has revealed to People Magazine that Diddy is still "so powerful."

"Everyone was afraid to cross him; even though he's behind bars now, he's still so powerful," the insider added.

The insider continued, “We all knew it even back then. Everyone always chalked it up to being a creative genius when it came to his obsession with controlling things."

"He's incredibly smart, he knows a lot of people, and he's helped a lot of people — so a lot of people owe him. He knows that," the source added.

Before concluding, the source highlighted that Diddy “is capable of a lot — much more than people think, even now.”

For those unversed, more than 100 people have accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual abuse, which includes 25 minor accusers, as per NBC News.

Recently, attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the accusers against Diddy, released the statement at a news conference, stating, “We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors.”

"Many powerful people ... many dirty secrets,” he said and also revealed that his team has “collected pictures, videos, texts.

"Because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure, damn sure, we are right before we do that,” he concluded.