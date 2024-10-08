Brittany Cartwright spotted after hookup controversy with Jax Taylor's pal

Brittany Cartwright has been papped for the first time since Jax Taylor recently refiled for divorce and even newer reports of her alleged fling during the couple's separation.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 35, seemed in good spirits when she headed out on a mother-son LA outing on Monday with her three-year-old toddler, Cruz Cauchi, Page Six reported.

As per the outlet, the reality star had a big smile on her face. She was dressed casually in a black coordinated set that matched her sons and kept her makeup minimal.

The carefree outing comes at a time when she's deep into the controversy of a casual physical relationship with basketball player-turned-actor Julian Sensley, who used to work the door at Vanderpump Rules-affiliated bar TomTom.

An insider has claimed to the publication that Cartwright and Sensley only ever hung out privately and that her romance with Sensley is over now.

Sensley and his now-fiancée—who share a young child—had been “off and on” and were “going through a rough time.”

Taylor, 45, was enraged when he found out about his estranged wife’s fling with Sensley—which ultimately led to him seeking mental health treatment.

Upon his return from the mental health facility—where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder—Taylor was handed divorce papers.

It is pertinent to mention that Cartwright previously went vocal about Taylor's own cheating scandal and how their marriage of five years only got strained with his added anger issues during The Valley's season one finale.